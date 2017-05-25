Ariana Grande and her manager Scooter Braun have vowed they will “not let evil win” in the wake of the deadly terrorist attack at her concert in Manchester earlier this week.

The 23 year old star’s manager took to Instagram on Wednesday night (May 24th), two days after the devastating attack perpetrated by a suicide bomber that claimed the lives of 22 people and left dozens more injured at MEN Arena immediately after Grande’s gig there on Monday.

In addition to paying tribute to the families of those who lost their lives, Braun also praised the spontaneous acts of kindness from Mancunians who offered aid, comfort and beds for those shaken or stranded in the city following the attack.

“The last 48 hours have been beyond devastating. As a father I cannot express my sorrow and my rage at this cowardice act. These were children. They were attacked because of our way of life. Our love of freedom and each other. There are no words that will comfort,” he wrote.

“There is nothing that can be said to make 22 return to their families today. I am so so sorry for their loss. I am so sorry to all those affected.”

Grande, who said the attack had left her “broken” although she was unharmed, has subsequently cancelled her run of gigs going up to June 7th, where her Dangerous Woman tour will resume in France.

“Thank you to people of Manchester who have come together to help save lives and give shelter,” Braun’s message finished. “Your courage and bravery is our hope. As I stated last night let's please all hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in our hearts and prayers. From myself and my friend @arianagrande… We are with you Manchester. We will not let evil win! Never!”

