Ariana Grande and John Legend recreate the Grammy and Academy Award winning 'Beauty and the Beast' title song for the forthcoming live action Disney reboot. The song won myriad awards when it was first released with Celine Dion, and there is no doubt that they do it justice this time around.

Ariana Grande performs with John Legend for 'Beauty and the Beast'

The original title theme was composed by the 8-time Oscar winning Alan Menken alongside Howard Ashman (who died during the release of the 1991 animation), and written by Tim Rice. Menken is responsible for the bulk of the film's soundtrack, and has returned to work on this hugely exciting remake having also been acknowledged for his work on the likes of 'The Little Mermaid', 'Aladdin' and 'Pocahontas'.

The song was originally performed by Céline Dion and Peabo Bryson for the official soundtrack, though the actual film version was recorded by Angela Lansbury for her character Mrs. Potts (a role that has been taken over by Emma Thompson). Meanwhile, Céline will be returning for one of the brand new songs written just for the reboot, 'How Does a Moment Last Forever', which will be played in the end credits.

It's certainly not the first time Ariana Granda has appeared on a movie soundtrack. She has featured in songs for such films as 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Pt. 1', 'The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones' and, most recently, 'Sing' in which she sang alongside Stevie Wonder for the song 'Faith'.

More: Watch the trailer for 'Beauty and the Beast'

Plus, John Legend did 'Tonight (Best You Ever Had)' with Ludacris for 2012's 'Think Like a Man', before winning Best Original Song at the Academy Awards for 'Glory' featuring Common, which was the main theme for the 2014 film 'Glory'.

'Beauty and the Beast' is set to premiere in theatres on March 17th 2017. The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will be released on March 10th.