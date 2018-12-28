Ariana Grande’s much-vaunted return to Manchester following the devastating terrorist attack on her gig over a year ago might take the form of a headline set at the city’s annual Pride event in 2019.

Aside from the One Love Manchester concert, which Grande helped organise and starred in just a few weeks after the horrifying suicide bomb that claimed 22 lives at her gig at Manchester Arena back in May 2017, the 25 year old singer has not yet returned to play the city. She had been supposed to perform at the city’s Pride event in August this year, but the plans had to be cancelled because of security concerns.

She announced British tour dates for her latest album Sweetener a few months back, but Manchester was not on the itinerary, with Grande instead promising a special one-off event for her return to the city. However, she’s now said to be “so eager” to headline next year’s Manchester Pride event because the place holds a “very special place” in her heart.

Ariana Grande performing at the One Love Manchester event in June 2017

“Manchester holds a very special place in Ariana’s heart and she’s made it clear she wants to do whatever she can for the city,” a source told The Sun on Friday (December 28th).

“She was in talks to perform at Manchester Pride this year, but unfortunately they just could not make it work due to various reasons down to space and security. But the council and Ariana were so eager to make it happen, they have picked up conversations for 2019 and it is now looking like she will headline the Sunday evening.”

Grande was made an honorary citizen of Manchester in July 2017, having put on the star-studded One Love Manchester benefit concert which raised over £3 million for the city and the families affected by the aforementioned attack.

Moving away from its traditional location near Canal Street for the first time for space reasons, the next Manchester Pride event is set for the August bank holiday of 2019, a four-day celebration running from August 23rd to August 26th.

