Multi-award winning singer, Ariana Grande has released a new perfume, called Cloud. The singer's new signature fragrance will be available in stores on September 23, she announced on social media on Monday (17 Sept).

Ariana Grande has released her fourth perfume

It's her fourth product in collaboration with Luxe Brands and follows scents Sweet Like Candy, Ari and Moonlight.

According to TMZ, the superstar singer is adding a fifth fragrance to her collection and Ariana recently filed paperwork under her company GrandAri Inc. to trademark the phrase 'Be Grande'.

It will reportedly be used on a number of products including perfume, cologne, bath gels, body lotions and scrubs, hinting that it will be a gender neutral smell.

Meanwhile, Cloud, which Ariana unveiled earlier in the summer, is described as an 'uplifting scent that imbues a thoughtful, artistic expression of positivity and happiness'.

It has notes of coconut with vanilla orchids, lavender blossom, juicy pear and bergamot.

The star also released her fourth studio album, Sweetner, in August of this year.

However, the singer has recently suffered with the tragic loss of her ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, who died following a suspected drug overdose earlier this month.

Many Miller fans took to social media to blame the 25-year-old Dangerous Woman hitmaker leading her to turn off comments on her Instagram accounts.

Ariana split with Miller in May this year after two years together and is now engaged to SNL writer, Pete Davidson.