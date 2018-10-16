Fans of former couple singer Ariana Grande and comedian Pete Davidson were left devastated when news of their split was made known. Now it seems Ari has already given Pete the $100k diamond ring back and decided where their pet pig is going to live - with her.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have sadly called time on their five-month romance

It has been reported it was the Dangerous Woman hitmaker's choice to end their relationship as she tries to deal with the loss of her ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, who died from an overdose in early September.

After his death, sources said Ariana was in an 'incredibly dark place'.

Now, just five months after Ariana moved on from Mac with SNL writer, Pete, the couple have revealed it simply 'wasn't the right time for them'.

According to TMZ, 25-year-old Ariana's ring, which she has returned to Pete, was a one-off design 3.03 carat diamond set in platinum.

She is, however, getting to keep their adopted teacup pig, Piggy Smallz, which she bought in the first place.

It was also reported that sources close to the former couple said Ariana 'needs time to 'work on herself'."

Pete, 24, and Ariana confirmed their engagement in June after dating for a matter of weeks.

Speaking about Ariana on SNL, Pete has previously said: ''I'm a very, very lucky guy...I get it. Some people are meant to be together and some people aren't, even if they're good people, some people are not good in relationships together.

"And I just think we're supposed to be together."

He continued. "I get it. I was j***ing off to her before I met her! I've been there. I've been in the other shoes. Who knew I was practicing this whole time [for our relationship]?"