US pop star Ariana Grande was left devastated when 22 people were killed after a terrorist detonated a bomb outside her Manchester gig in May last year. The superstar swiftly organised the One Love Manchester concert in memory of the people who lost their lives; however, her manager has said she felt "every name" of the victims who died.

Ariana Grande refused to be defeated after the Manchester terror attack

Scooter Braun has spoken about how the 24-year-old singer reacted to the devastating tragedy and said both he and Ariana met 19 families who had lost loved ones.

He described it as the "hardest two hours of either of our lives".

He added Ariana suffered from trauma after the attack and questioned whether she could sing her songs ever again but revealed the Dangerous Woman hitmaker refused to be stopped by the bomber.

He said Ariana decided to do a tribute concert so the victims didn't "die in vain".

Scooter said: "The terrorist made a mistake... they picked the wrong God damn show.

"Because if they thought we were going to roll over they don't know Ariana and they don't know me."

Scooter spoke about the Manchester terror attack during the Big Questions with Cal Fussman podcast. He revealed how Ariana felt in the days after a terrorist detonated a bomb in the foyer of the Manchester Arena, shortly after she had performed.

"When she found out that fans of hers had died she was so sad. She cried for days," he said.

"She felt everything - every face they announced, every name, she wore on her sleeve. Every bit of emotion because that's who she is."

More than 50,000 people were at the One Love Manchester, which included performances from Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and Justin Bieber.

"The star of the show in my opinion, other than Ariana, was the crowd," Scooter said.