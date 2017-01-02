Pop singer Ariana Grande has revealed that she’s going to be featuring in the new Final Fantasy computer game Brave Exvius as a playable character.

The 23 year old American star will be a new unlockable character in the RPG game, released worldwide back on June 29th this year as a free mobile game.

Grande’s character, named DW, features in her iconic black latex bunny costume, the same image she’s been cultivating on her recent album Dangerous Woman. Moves she’ll be to perform include singing into a microphone and casting spells, and she gave fans a preview of what her avator looks like via Instagram on January 1st, according to Complex.

“Pretty lil thing holds her own in a room of men in suits," she wrote in another post. "I’m SO so excited to finally share that I’ll be featured in FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS. Check out my character in the game, it’s the cutest thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life and I’m so excited and in love with it I cannot contain myself.”

Final Fantasy is one of the most well-known gaming franchises of all time, beginning in 1987 and burgeoning into many different platforms, including films, books and soundtracks. More than eight million gamers have played Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius since it originally came out in Japan in 2015.

Grande was recently in the headlines for calling out a male fan who made her feel “objectified” as she was out and about with her boyfriend Mac Miller, after the stranger made comments about her appearance to him.

“This many not seem like a big deal to some of you but I feel sick and objectified. I was also sitting right there when he said it. I've felt really quiet and hurt since that moment. Things like [this] happen all the time and are the kinds of moments that contribute to a woman's sense of fear and inadequacy.”

