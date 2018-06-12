It's barely been a month since Ariana Grande announced her break-up from Mac Miller, and already she's found love again in comedian Pete Davidson. Rumour has it that theirs is a whirlwind romance, with reports even going so far as to say their engaged. She's not denying it either.

Ariana Grande at the One Love Manchester concert

Fans have been Tweeting the 24-year-old about her alleged engagement to the 'SNL' star, and rather than denying that she is about to tie the knot or even just ignoring it, she seems to be responding with amusement bordering on delight. Some publications are treating that as a confirmation.

Some of the clues were in response to the comments on her post: 'i love u sm hi & thank u i love u bye'. She told one fan that she was 'so happy' and 'excited', leading us to wonder just what she was excited about. When another fan referred to her as Mrs. Davidson, she responded that she was 'crying'.

But perhaps the biggest giveaway was when a fan told her: 'I hope he knows he is marrying us as well'. Ariana replied that he'd been 'briefed', which really does sound like she's not denying anything.

Of course, just because she's enjoying the inference doesn't mean that it's all true. Though, when she's telling Camila Cabello 'we need to talk', we're going to stop what we're doing for a minute; it's a well known piece of pop friendship trivia that Camila calls her 'wife' after all.

It might seem like an unusually fast move for Ariana and Pete to get engaged less than two weeks after their relationship became Instagram official. But then he has already got two tattoos dedicated to her; her initials and her iconic bunny ears symbol.

It's more of a surprise that they would want to tie the knot so soon after ending their previous relationships. Pete dated Larry David's daughter Cazzie David not long ago, and Ariana has only just split from rapper Mac Miller. She found herself explaining away that 'toxic' relationship on Twitter after a fan thought it was 'heartbreaking' that she would leave him after his DUI even though he allegedly wrote an album based on her.

More: Ariana Grande hits back at break-up criticism

'I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be', she said. 'Shaming/blaming women for a man's inability to keep his s**t together is a very major problem. Let's please stop doing that. Of course I didn't share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was.'