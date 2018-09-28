Pop megastar Ariana Grande has sparked concerns among her fanbase after a series of emotional tweets in which she revealed the “tough month” she has endured, following the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, and pleaded for just “one okay day”.

The 25 year old star tweeted on Thursday (September 27th): “ur angels in my life. it's just been a tough month. i'm trying to get my work done and get back to normal and it's hard and i'm human and tired. sorry i let u in or worried u. i shouldn't have tweeted. i kno better.”

She added: “Can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls.”

After fans reached out to her to offer support, Grande later tweeted: “ty for loving me sm i do not deserve it.”

Grande had been due to appear at the Emmy Awards back on September 17th, with her new fiancé Pete Davidson, but cancelled because of the death of her ex-partner Miller earlier this month, who passed away from a suspected overdose.

Speaking to Vogue earlier this year, even before Miller’s death, she had announced she would be taking “much needed time to heal and mend” following “events of the past couple of years”.

In particular, she’s been deeply affected by the fall-out from the devastating terrorist attack at her show at Manchester Arena in May last year, which claimed the lives of 23 people and caused injuries to 500 more.

“It's hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss,” Grande said. “But, yeah, it's a real thing. I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well. Time is the biggest thing. I feel like I shouldn't even be talking about my own experience - like I shouldn't even say anything.”

