Ariana Grande has been forced to cancel her headline gig in Las Vegas this weekend, due to what she described as “unforeseeable health reasons”.

The 25 year old pop star had been due to perform at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday night, just a day before New Year’s Eve. However, the hotel confirmed the night before that Grande had had to pull out of the gig, and that its guests who had booked to attend will receive a refund from the point of purchase.

“Vegas, I'm currently working through some health issues and am beyond sorry I won’t be able to see you this weekend,” Grande told her fans on Instagram later. “I love u and so look forward to seeing u and making it up to u next year.”

Entertainment site TMZ reported that it had had information that Grande was suffering from bronchitis, but official spokespeople for her had not officially commented.

It’s been a dramatically up-and-down last 12 months for Ariana Grande, with her latest album Sweetener debuted at the top of the Billboard charts and shifting almost a quarter of a million copies in its first week in August.

Her single ‘thank u, next’ is also currently enjoying its sixth consecutive week at the top of the American Billboard Hot 100, and she was recently nominated for two Grammy Awards.

However, she has also endured the sudden death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, and the dissolution of a whirlwind romance and engagement to comedian Pete Davidson.

“I love this more than any other song I’ve ever put out,” Grande recently said about ‘thank u, next’, saying it had had a therapeutic effect for her. “It was me and my besties tipsy off champagne and me with a broken heart just letting it out and having fun.”

