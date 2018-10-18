Ariana Grande has publicly broken her silence for the first time since announcing her split from Pete Davidson, taking the time to announce a short break from social media.

The 25 year old star took to Instagram to share some snaps from backstage at NBC’s tribute to Broadway musical ‘Wicked’, titled ‘A Very Wicked Halloween’, on Wednesday night (October 17th).

“Can’t believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today!! Not today Satan!” she wrote as a caption for an image of herself wearing a green lipstick and a coloured diamond necklace in an Instagram story, since deleted. “Not tomorrow or the next day either not no more u can suck my big green d**k. finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love bye.”

Ariana and Pete split up less than a week ago

It’s been just a few days since Ariana’s relationship with ‘Saturday Night Live’ star Pete Davidson came to an end. Although they met just five months ago, they announced their engagement shortly afterwards.

In the aftermath of their split, both have tried to keep a low profile. Grande pulled out of a cancer benefit gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, while 24 year old Davidson deleted his entire Instagram account and cancelled a stand-up comedy gig the same night as his ex-fiancée’s post.

“Ok today was v special and I'm so grateful I was able to be there. Time to say bye bye to the internet for just a lil bit. It's hard not to bump news n stuff that I'm not tryna to see rn,” Grande ended her Instagram communication.

“It's very sad and we're all tryin very hard to keep goin. Love u. And thank u for bein here always.”

Page Six additionally reported that Grande was present at the taping of the tribute show at the Marquis Theatre, though she skipped out on final rehearsals. “She showed up to film the special even though she wasn’t at rehearsal, so she’s making her comeback,” a source told the publication. “She was incredible, she wore a green satin top and sang ‘The Wizard & I’.”

