Last week, Aretha Franklin fans gathered in their thousands to mourn their loss during the live broadcast of her funeral. But some were left with a bitter taste in their mouth afterwards that had nothing to do with their hero's death, and everything to do with the way Ariana Grande was allegedly treated.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at the MTV VMAs

The 25-year-old 'No Tears Left to Cry' singer was performing at the service on Friday (August 31st 2018) where she also met Bishop Charles H. Ellis III, who greeted her with rather too much zeal at the podium at Detroit's Greater Grace Temple following her rendition of '(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman'.

Fans couldn't help but notice how the Bishop held her with his hand tucked, at the very least, very close to her breast as she leant away from him with what was perceived as a slightly uncomfortable expression on her face. She hasn't actually responded publicly to the social media outrage the incident has caused, but the Bishop has since apologised.

'It would never be my intention to touch any woman's breast', he said in a statement. 'Maybe I crossed the border, maybe I was too friendly or familiar. But again, I apologize.'

He was also forced to express regret for a joke he made about her name, suggesting that when he saw her on the program, he thought it was a Taco Bell thing. Thus, much of the Latino community shared their anger at the ignorance of the comment.

'I personally and sincerely apologize to Ariana and to her fans and to the whole Hispanic community', he said. 'When you're doing a program for nine hours you try to keep it lively, you try to insert some jokes here and there.'

But he's not the only one who received backlash over his reaction to Ariana's presence. Bill Clinton has also been attacked for the way he was looking at her as he was seated directly behind her during her performance. That is, he was disconcertingly smiley and appeared to 'look her up and down' according to some viewers.

On the other hand, many were shocked that Ariana would wear such a short dress to a funeral. Now it's just a question of which controversy will she address first?