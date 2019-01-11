Police are investigating allegations of a theft from the estate of Aretha Franklin, which has been tangled in controversy since the singer’s death last summer.

Detroit Police Lt. Timothy Abbo stated on Thursday (January 10th) that an active theft investigation is underway, involving the Queen of Soul's suburban mansion, but that it started before Franklin's death.

According to a further report from TMZ, the investigation concerns somebody inappropriately using Franklin’s funds, but their sources indicate the police report was filed in June, two months before her death.

The theft investigation was first reported by The Blast, which claims to have obtained documents stating that Franklin's estate is locked in a battle with Franklin’s 61 year old son Edward, who was born when the singer was just 14.

He has reportedly been trying to get a court order to force the estate to produce monthly financial documents to Franklin’s heirs. But the estate won't turn over the information because, it claims, that could negatively impact the criminal investigation involving missing assets from the estate.

On top of that, there’s an ongoing dispute between Franklin’s estate and one of her ex-husbands regarding music royalties. The estate claims that such records “may jeopardize these matters and should not be disclosed”.

Legendary R&B and gospel singer Franklin passed away from pancreatic cancer in August 2018, at the age of 76, which provoked outpourings and tributes from all over the music world and beyond.

At the time of her death, she still owned the aforementioned Colonial-style mansion in the Bloomfield Township of Detroit, which has drawn scrutiny by the Internal Revenue Service who claim that Franklin’s estate owe them nearly $8 million in back taxes and penalties.

