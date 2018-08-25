It's been nine days since the legendary Queen of Soul passed away, leaving behind a legacy of some of the most astounding music in chart history. While Aretha Franklin may have had hits with 'R.E.S.P.E.C.T.' and 'You Make Me Feel', she also recorded some incredible covers of everyone from Ben E. King to The Beatles.

Aretha Franklin at the 'Selma' premiere

Here are ten of Aretha Franklin's best covers:

1. Bridge over Troubled Water (Simon & Garfunkel)

Originally released in 1970 for the folk duo's fifth studio album of the same name, Aretha famously recorded the track with a gospel edge the following year and topped the US R&B chart. She also won a Grammy for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, and included it on her compilation record 'Aretha's Greatest Hits'.

2. (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction (The Rolling Stones)

It takes courage to take on a rock song as a soul artists, but Aretha did the Stones justice with her 1968 rendition of their 1965 smash hit. It featured on 'Aretha Arrives', along with a number of other covers by artists the likes of Willie Nelson and Question Mark and the Mysterians.

3. I Say a Little Prayer (Dionne Warwick)

Also in 1968, Aretha landed another hit with this number. Taken from her album 'Aretha Now', the song was originally featured on Dionne Warwick's 'The Windows of the World' the previous year. Aretha intended it as a B-side to 'The House That Jack Built', but it ended up becoming a huge success on its own, reaching number three in the R&B chart.

4. Spanish Harlem (Ben E. King)

This chart-topping sensation is one that a lot of people forget was originally a Ben E. King number, largely because it hugely outperformed the original commercially. It was on 1971's 'Aretha's Greatest Hits' ten years after appearing on King's debut album of the same name and remains one of her best releases.

5. Oh Me Oh My (Lulu)

'Oh Me Oh My (I'm a Fool for You Baby)' was recorded for Aretha's 1972 album 'Young, Gifted and Black' which won the Grammy for Best R&B Vocal Performance. It was part of her breaking into the pop world; giving R&B twists to classic pop tunes. Lulu released the original in 1969 for her fourth album 'New Routes' and both artists shared producers on their respective albums.

6. Until You Come Back to Me (Stevie Wonder)

Another R&B chart topper, this dropped in 1973 and featured on the album 'Let Me In Your Life'. It's another example of an Aretha cover becoming more successful than the original, which Wonder recorded in 1967 but didn't release as a single. It was with the song reaching number three on the mainstream chart that made her the first artist to have a song peak at each Top 10 position.

7. Rolling in the Deep (Adele)

In her later years, just four years ago in fact, Aretha paid tribute to some of the greatest divas in the world with 'Aretha Franklin Sings the Great Diva Classics'. This tune, which was a propelled Adele to international stardom in 2010, was the lead single on the compilation and peaked at number one on the US dance chart.

8. Tracks of My Tears (The Miracles)

One of the lesser known B-sides of her career, this Motown classic featured on her album 'Soul '69', four years after The Miracles won multiple awards for the release. As excellent as it unarguably was, the majority of listeners seemed to favour her other single 'The Weight' more.

9. Eleanor Rigby (The Beatles)

Taken from her album 'This Girl's in Love with You', this was released in 1969 just three years after the Fab Four released it on 'Revolver'. Aretha's version was massively upbeat, and it was that rendition that would be repeatedly performed live by Florida blues group Tedeschi Trucks Band.

More: Best Aretha Franklin songs

10. Son of a Preacher Man (Dusty Springfield)

From the same album, this was the under-received B-side to 'Call Me'. We probably could never go as far as to say that it was better than the original, but when it was re-recorded with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra for her final album 'A Brand New Me' last year, we remembered why we love it so much.