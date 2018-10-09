The latest member of Arctic Monkeys to decide to embark on a solo venture is drummer and vocalist Matt Helders. He's currently working on a new album, but he plans to make a name for himself before he introduces it to the world because he's determined to earn his place as a soloist.

The 31-year-old Sheffield musician has worked on a few projects outside of Arctic Monkeys in the past, most notably Iggy Pop's 'Post Pop Depression' which came out in 2016. But there's a lot more he wants to do before he decides to go it alone.

'I feel like I've got to do a certain amount before it's deserved in way', he said in an interview with The Trap Set. 'I don't want to do it too soon and then regret it, like 'Oh, I shouldn't have made that kind of record'. You know what I mean? I want to make a lot of music and then like, 'Oh, that's the thing I like about this'.'

'I think I'm getting to a point now in which the style has developed and what I want to do is more clear to me than it was before', he continued. 'I will do it. It's like figuring out why as well. Like 'Why do I even want to do that? Why do I want to make a record? What's it for?' I just like the process of creating it.'

He admits that his songwriting on his forthcoming solo record won't extend to writing his own lyrics, which introduces a whole new obstacle when it comes to establishing himself as a worthy artist.

'When you're writing a record and you're putting yourself out there, a lot of people need a reason to want to hear a 'message' or 'hear my opinion on this'', he added. 'That's why I'm not that interested in the lyrics side of it yet. I want to make a lot of music and that sounds cool.'

As well as touring and recording 'Post Pop Depression' with Iggy Pop and Josh Homme from Queens of the Stone Age, Helders has also remixed a number of tracks by the Hives, Duran Duran, Roots Manuva and We Are Scientists, even playing with the latter live on television. He unveiled a mixtape entitled 'Late Night Tales: Matt Helders' in 2008, and he also played drums on Lady Gaga's 2016 album 'Joanne'.

He also has his own clothing line and a talent for photography - so he's as multi-talented as they come. His bandmate Alex Turner has also had other projects apart from Arctic Monkeys; his 2011 solo album 'Submarine' plus two albums with his side-project The Last Shadow Puppets.