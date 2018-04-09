Less than a week after announcing their forthcoming brand new album, Arctic Monkeys have announced the first set of UK and Ireland arena dates for their supporting tour which will begin this Fall. Tickets are set to go on sale later this week, and they have also announced a special guest for the dates.

Arctic Monkeys to embark on their 2018 UK Tour

The band will be joined by opening act The Lemon Twigs on the new run, which follows their North American arena dates, festival appearances and European performances beginning this Spring.

They last performed in the UK in August 2014 at Reading and Leeds Festival, though they haven't done a full set of consecutive UK dates since Fall 2013. The new tour is actually their first full tour since November 2014, when they completed the last of their AM Tour in Brazil, in support of their number one 2013 record which became their biggest selling record in the US to date.

data-lang="en"> We're pleased to announce our live dates in September 2018. Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 13th April. Support comes from @thelemontwigs - for more information head to https://t.co/j1hCeXFZBM pic.twitter.com/KjNK5mn1Fq — Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) April 9, 2018

Now they're back with their upcoming sixth studio album 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino', produced by frontman Alex Turner and their long-time collaborator James Ford. They are yet to tease the lead single from the new release, but last week they dropped a brief album trailer directed by Ben Chappell along with the tracklisting.

Ahead of their UK and Ireland dates, which are listed below, Arctic Monkeys will be performing at the Hollywood Forever Ceremony on May 5th, followed by dates in Germany, France and Italy. Among their festival appearances are Primavera, Best Kept Secret, Firefly, Lollapalooza and many more, interspersing their US and European dates.

More: Arctic Monkeys announced new album

You can also catch them live in the UK before September if you hit up TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow on July 1st.

'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' will be released on May 11th 2018 through Domino records. Tickets for the UK tour go on sale on April 13th.

UK Tour Dates:

Glasgow TRNSMT Festival - 1/07/2018

Manchester Arena - 6/09/2018

Manchester Arena - 7/09/2018

London O2 Arena - 9/09/2018

London O2 Arena - 10/09/2018

Birmingham Arena - 15/09/2018

Sheffield Motorpoint Arena - 18/09/2018

Dublin Arena - 24/09/2018

Newcastle Metro radio Arena - 27/09/2019