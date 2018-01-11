Arctic Monkeys are to bring an end to their lengthy hiatus after announcing their first live performance in four years at 2018’s edition of Firefly Festival in America.

The British band, who have not released an album since 2013’s masterful AM, have been confirmed as one of Firefly’s four headlining acts, alongside Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and The Killers. The seventh edition of the festival is to take place in The Woodlands of Delaware from June 14th-17th.

Other major acts on the bill include MGMT, Martin Garrix, SZA, Vance Joy, Alt-J, Royal Blood and a DJ set from Beastie Boys’ Mike D. Tickets for the four-day festival are going on sale on January 12th.

Alex Turner performing with Arctic Monkeys in August 2014

Meanwhile, the Arctic Monkeys were also busy on Instagram this week, teasing some future events in cryptic fashion which many fans believe indicates further live dates and festival appearances for this year.

The band’s bass player Nick O’Malley confirmed a few months ago that the Arctic Monkeys had commenced work on their sixth studio album in September last year, and that, all being well, the record should see a release in 2018.

An interview in motorcycle mag For The Ride (O’Malley is a keen motorhead) stated: “Nick found time for the track day before recording began on the eagerly anticipated sixth album, started at a secret location in September. The new album will be out next year because ‘if it isn’t, we’ve got problems’.”

After touring had finished in support of AM in 2014, lead singer Alex Turner turned his attention to reviving his side-project The Last Shadow Puppets with his friend Miles Kane, releasing an album two years ago.

Drummer Matt Helders has also been active in the interim, making a name for himself as a hired hand and helping out with Iggy Pop’s studio and touring band in 2016.

