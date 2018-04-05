The long wait for a new Arctic Monkeys album will shortly be over, with the British band returning after a break of nearly five years with their sixth studio album, titled Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, which will be released next month.

The Sheffield-based group announced on Thursday afternoon to their fans on Twitter that the new album will be released on May 11th, via Domino Records. It has been produced by lead singer Alex Turner and long-term collaborator James Ford, who has worked on every one of the band’s albums since 2007’s sophomore effort Favourite Worst Nightmare.

A press release soon after the big reveal said that Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino “finds the band intent on continuing to explore new musical terrain” and “ups the ante in a big way”.

The literature added: “It is a bold and brilliant album reflecting Turner's ever more comprehensive creative vision.”

Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys pictured in 2016

The tweet containing news of the album included a short trailer video, consisting of some pretty weird graphics and some similarly spacey music, mainly synthesised strings and sci-fi blues effects.

Pre-orders for the CD and vinyl versions of the new record are already taking place via the group’s website ahead of the May 11th drop.

Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino is the band’s first new music since 2013’s award-winning AM, making this the longest gap between any two Arctic Monkeys records. In the meantime, Alex Turner reactivated his side-project The Last Shadow Puppets with his friend Miles Kane, and drummer Matt Helders worked on Iggy Pop’s latest solo album Post Pop Depression.

Rumours surrounding the new record were started by an interview with motorcycling magazine For The Ride last autumn by bassist Nick O'Malley, who said it would “be out next year because if it isn't, we've got problems”.

Arctic Monkeys have already confirmed a number of live dates on the European continent this summer, but their only British date is headlining Glasgow’s TRNSMT.

