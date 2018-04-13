Arctic Monkeys have been forced to add a slew of extra dates to their upcoming 2018 UK tour after tickets for the originally announced concerts sold out in less than an hour when they went on sale this morning.

The British band announced their sixth studio album, titled Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, last week to rapturous reception from their huge fanbase, who have waited nearly five years for a follow-up to their last album AM. The new album will be released on May 11th.

Tickets went on sale for the tour on Friday morning (April 13th) at 09:00, but many disappointed fans discovered that every date was sold out within a matter of minutes.

Alex Turner and his bandmates will now perform extra shows at the O2 Arena in London on September 12th and September 13th, taking their run at the venue to four consecutive nights. They also added further dates in Newcastle, Birmingham and their native Sheffield to try to satisfy the overwhelming demand for tickets.

Previously, Arctic Monkeys had announced a busy schedule of European festival dates over the summer, but the only British festival they’ll be headlining in 2018 is Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival in July.

The full list of live dates for the Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino tour, beginning in September, is now as follows, with the new dates in bold:

September 6 - Manchester Arena

September 7 - Manchester Arena

September 8 - The O2 Arena, London

September 10 - The O2 Arena, London

September 12 - The O2 Arena, London

September 13 - The O2 Arena, London

September 15 - Birmingham Arena

September 16 - Birmingham Arena

September 18 - FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

September 19 - FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

September 21 - FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

September 24 - 3Arena, Dublin

September 27 - Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

September 28 - Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

