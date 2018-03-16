Arcade Fire have unveiled a thriller of a short film as the combined music video for the singles 'Put Your Money on Me' and 'We Don't Deserve Love', both taken from their fifth studio album 'Everything Now'.
The video has been directed by David Wilson and stars Toni Colette as the villainous CEO of a media company called 'Everything Now'. It sees the band as a bankrupt act forced to hand over the rights to their entire back catalogue, include product placements in all their videos and only earn a meagre percentage from their work. Probably sounds familiar to a lot of struggling artists.
Currently on their Infinite Content Tour, Arcade Fire also have a performance on 'Saturday Night Live'. They'll be performing in the UK and across Europe in April including three nights at the SSE Wembley Arena.
The band released their 'Everything Now' album in July 2017, and also features the singles 'Creature Comfort' and the title track which samples 'The Coffee Cola Song' by Francis Bebey.
