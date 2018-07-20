Almost a year after Arcade Fire dropped their latest album 'Everything Now', the band's own Richard Reed Parry has revealed that he's about to drop not one but two new solo records of his own this Fall. However, they're not necessarily going to be projects that all Arcade Fire fans can get into.

Richard Reed Parry performing with Arcade Fire in Manchester

The 40-year-old Canadian will release a pair of albums this September entitled 'Quiet River Of Dust Vol. 1' and 'Quiet River Of Dust Vol. 2'. It marks his first solo material since 2014's 'Music For Heart and Breath', which was produced for the Deutsche Grammophon label with an orchestra including the Kronos Quartet, yMusic, Bryce and Aaron Dessner, and Nadia Sirota.

'Quiet River Of Dust' draws inspiration from a number of sources; largely that of Parry's recent Japan adventures, as well as Buddhist myth, death ballads and British folk music. Two new songs have already been unveiled: 'Sai No Kawara (River Of Death)' and 'On The Ground', for which an animated video produced by Caleb Wood premiered yesterday (July 19th 2018).

'The song 'On The Ground' was inspired by an encounter with ghost voices in a Japanese forest near a temple on the sacred mountain Koya-San', Parry said. 'I told director Caleb Wood the story of being alone in this magical environment of giant cedar trees and hearing a loud chorus of powerful harmony singing that sounded inexplicably identical to my late father's folk band the Friends Of Fiddler's Green, who were the soundtrack to my entire childhood and upbringing.'

Parry worked alongside Montreal's Laurel Sprengelmeyer - AKA Little Scream - on the record, the debut album of whom ('The Golden Record') he produced back in 2011. He also worked with German musician Stefan Schneider, who is better known by his stage name Mapstation.

Among Parry's other work are two albums plus a demo and an EP with the Bell Orchestre, and he's made contributions to projects by The Unicorns, Islands, The National and Barr Brothers. He's also worked with the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony on the album 'From Here on Out', and been a part of various compilations including 'Master Mix: Red Hot + Arthur Russell', 'Spirit of Talk Talk' and 'Have Not Been the Same'.

He's currently performing with Arcade Fire on their world tour which hits Europe next month and includes festival dates like Way Out West and Pukkelpop. Then they'll return to North America in the Fall for Las Vegas' Life Is Beautiful.

More: Watch the video for Arcade Fire's 'Money + Love'

'Quiet River Of Dust Vol. 1' will be released on September 21st 2018 through ANTI-. Follow-up 'Quiet River Of Dust Vol. 2' comes sometime in 2019.