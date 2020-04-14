Arcade Fire's writing for their next album has ''intensified'' during the coronavirus pandemic.

Frontman Win Butler has given an update on the progress of the Canadian group's first LP since 2017's 'Everything Now' and revealed they previously recorded a track called 'Age of Anxiety'.

Win also admitted he believes the health crisis will ''only strengthen music as an art form'', despite the devastating financial impact it's having on the industry.

In a handwritten note to fans posted on Instagram, he wrote: ''We had been exploring a lot of lyrical and musical themes that feel almost eerily related to what is happening now (we actually have a song called Age of Anxiety written a year ago for Christ's sake - ha ha ).

''Needless to say, the writing has intensified, and the work is flowing out... It is challenging as ever, and with just as much purpose.

''Though this crisis may ultimately change or destroy aspects of the music industry, I believe it will only strengthen music as an art form. It has never felt more essential, spiritual and irreplaceable...a church that lives in the air between the source and your ears. (sic)''

In the third note, Win insisted he is ''pouring my heart, soul and all of my precocious time'' into the new material, and didn't rule out doing some Instagram Live concerts, if they start ''climbing the walls''.

He said: ''Post 3/3 @arcadefire For my part, I'm pouring my heart, soul and all of my precious time into the music and recording.

''(Not closing the door on doing some online performances, but it feels like many artists have that covered;) But talk to me in August when we are all climbing the walls...consider that a song request Radiohead) When you listen to the music that's coming (...eventually...not soon...if you don't have patience by now, you definitely aren't reading this), you will know what we were working on under quarantine.

''Sending love and light! Take care of yourselves, friends, family and neighborhood. With unending love and respect,Your pal,

''Win

''P.S. my f***ing hands hurt, don't remember how I used to do this (sic)''

The album update comes after Win posted an eight-second clip of a track on his Instagram Story.

The video of the vocal-less song was captioned: ''sometimes it takes 20 years to write a song''.