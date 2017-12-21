April Mendez, better known to WWE fans as AJ Lee, has announced that her bestselling autobiography ‘Crazy Is My Superpower’ is being made into a television series.

Released in April, the New York Times’ bestseller chronicles her upbringing and life as a WWE wrestler, as well las her departure from the company in 2015.

AJ Lee (April Mendez) pictured as WWE Diva's champion in 2014

AJ is tag teaming with producer Jeff Fisher and EUE/Sokolow to turn the book into a scripted television show, which she will co-write and executive produce.

In an announcement on Instagram AJ said: “Now, more than ever, it is vital that women tell their own stories, and that’s why I am so proud to work on this project as a writer and executive producer.

“This is a story about mental illness; it’s darkness and it’s beauty. This is a story about shattering stigma and embracing your flaws. This is a story about female strength and our incomparable ability to survive, persist, and overcome. I can’t wait to see where this crazy ride takes us.”

‘Crazy Is My Superpower’ details AJ’s abusive upbringing, her battle with bipolar disorder and how she channeled her struggles into creating her WWE character.

AJ announced her retirement from the ring in 2015, amidst the ongoing legal battle between WWE and her husband CM Punk (Phil Brooks), who left the company in 2014.

AJ is not the only female wrestler whose life is being turned into a scripted drama. Filming is currently underway on a movie based on current WWE Superstar Paige and her family, who were the subject of the 2015 documentary ‘Fighting with My Family’.