With the announcement of his brand new EP 'Collapse', Aphex Twin drops the very first single entitled 'T69 Collapse' along with a strobe-heavy video that will leave you entranced.
The kaleidoscopic video has been created by Weirdcore and showcases Aphex Twin's eagerly anticipated return. The electronic musician - whose real name is Richard D. James - is following his 2016 EP 'Cheetah' with 'Collapse', which he has been teasing with a number of visual affects in cities around the world.
The video was originally set to premiere on Adult Swim, but in the end it was pulled having failed the Harding Test i.e. it was proved unsuitable for viewing for those suffering from photosensitive epilepsy.
Other tracks from the EP are '1st 44', 'MT1 t29r2', 'abundance10edit[2 R8's, FZ20m & a 909]' and 'pthex'. Aphex Twin is still yet to released a follow-up full-length album to 2014's 'Syro'.
'Collapse' will be released on September 14th 2018 through Warp Records.
