It's hard to believe it's been sixteen months since we lost young actor Anton Yelchin in a freak vehicular accident, and his friends and co-stars have proved that they continue to grieve for him as they celebrated his life at a service in Hollywood at the weekend.

Anton Yelchin at 'Intruders' premiere

Friends and family of the 'Star Trek' star, who died in June 2016 at 27-year-old, gathered at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles yesterday (October 8th 2017) for the unveiling of a memorial statue in his honour in the Garden of Legends.

'It is a bitter sweet moment, because we're here for Anton, and he's not here with us', said 'Star Trek' co-star Zoe Saldana at the service. 'But, it alleviates my heart knowing that we'll keep him alive. We're going to keep remembering him in the hopes that by practicing all the things he believed in and remembering all the love that he gave us, and all the joy he gave us, we're able to just keep him here with us.'

The actress also read a passage about friendship from Kahlil Gibran's 'The Prophet'. Other arrivals included J.J. Abrams, Jon Voight, Emile Hirsch, Jennifer Lawrence, Simon Pegg, Demi Moore, Rumer Willis and Fred Parnes. The latter gave a speech about his determination to celebrate every single day.

'I'm here to say that we owe it to Anton to lift our souls evermore, to choose celebration, to choose exaltation and jubilation', he said. 'The longer I live, the more I'm aware of how little I actually know. But I'm absolutely certain that that is what Anton would want.'

The service also featured a performance of 'Lay Down' by Jerry Lawson, before guests watched his statue - designed and sculpted by Nick Marra and Greg Nicotero - being unveiled in the Garden of Legends. Various stars were seen taking time to speak to Anton's parents Irina and Victor Yelchin.

Anton died last year from 'blunt traumatic asphyxia' after getting trapped between his Jeep Grand Cherokee and a pillar at the gate of his home when the car rolled forwards down the drive after he left the vehicle.