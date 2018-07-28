Anthony Mackie will be taking over as the lead in 'Altered Carbon', following Joel Kinnaman's exit from the series.
'Altered Carbon' may have at one point only been a show set for a single season on Netflix, but the streaming platform have now renewed the hit series for a second outing, swapping out the first season's lead Joel Kinnaman for Marvel Cinematic Universe star Anthony Mackie.
Anthony Mackie's taking over the role of Takeshi Kovacs in 'Altered Carbon'
Netflix have revealed that Mackie is taking over in the role of Takeshi Kovacs for a slew of eight episodes across a confirmed second season. Series creator Laeta Kalogridis meanwhile will make a return as co-showrunner alongside Alison Schapker.
No official details surrounding the plot of the new season have yet been revealed, but various reports suggest we'll see Kovacs venture to a new planet to take on new adversaries and tackle unique mysteries.
Whether or not the season will take elements from the books by Richard K. Morgan once again remains to be seen, but we imagine there will be at least a number of subtle little Easter Eggs for fans of the series.
There's also no word on whether other characters from the first season will be making a comeback. Plenty of them perished before the first batch of episodes came to a close, and those who did survive saw closure within their own stories. We're sure Netflix will be revealing more in the weeks and months to come, however.
More: Joel Kinnaman Says Warner Bros. Are Working "Intensely" On 'Suicide Squad 2'
We'll bring you more news surrounding the second season of 'Altered Carbon' as and when we get it.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
After The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, Kathryn Bigelow and Mark Boal reteam to...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
After a post-apocalyptic dystopia (The Road) and Prohibition-era America (Lawless), Australian director John Hillcoat brings...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
This may look like it's going to be a zany Christmas romp, but it's really...
Terrell Tompkins and his team of officers are corrupt, finding ways to embellish their wage...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
Paul Bettany makes a strong impression with his first film as a writer-director, exploring the...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Charlotte Cooper is the family matriarch and all she wants is for her family to...
Charlotte Cooper is determined to make this Christmas the best holiday the family has ever...