It is turning out to be quite a sad week with a string of celebrity deaths hitting the world, the latest being celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain. He was found dead in his hotel room in France earlier this week, and it's thought that he took his own life while working on a new episode of his show.

Anthony Bourdain at the Emmys

The 61-year-old is well-known for his international culinary exploits, writing a number of books and travelling the world in his exploration of food culture. But his career had been marred by substance abuse in the past, and apparently his mental health had been in trouble for some time.

His good friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert was the person who found his body this morning. He'd been working on a new episode of his CNN series 'Parts Unknown' in France, which has been running since 2013.

'It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain', CNN said in a statement today (June 8th 2018). 'His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.'

Tributes are coming in from all kinds of places, showing just how many hearts Anthony touched during his lifetime. Fellow celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay wrote on Twitter: 'Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away.'

Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen called him one of her idols; 'Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet'. Even Iggy Pop, with whom Anthony dined on one of his TV shows, left his message on social media. 'I'm in shock having just heard that Anthony Bourdain has passed away', he wrote. 'I loved the guy, and he was a light of kindness and good vibes in my life.'

Anthony Bourdain is survived by his girlfriend of one year Asia Argento, and his daughter with ex-wife Ottavia Busia.