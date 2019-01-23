Ant Mcpartlin has had a difficult year - after being caught drink driving in March, the TV presenter took some time out to work on his problems. However, despite leaving his partner-in-crime, Declan Donnelly, to pick up the presenting slack, the duo still won Best Presenter at the NTAs for the 18th year in a row.

Popular presenters Ant and Dec have won Best Presenter for the 18th year

As an emotional Ant and Dec, both 43, accepted the award from the Britain's Got Talent set, many people were not totally pleased to hear about the pair's win.

Auditions for BGT kicked off at London Palladium in January, with Ant returning to work seven months after his second spell in residential rehabilitation, where he received treatment for substance and alcohol abuse issues.

In the midst of his recovery, Ant stunned fans when he was arrested for drink-driving while in his car with his mum where he hit a car containing a four-year-old who was hospitalised, leading to a £86,000 fine and a 20 month driving ban.

The presenter has spent much of the year focusing on his recovery, resulting in close friend Dec hosting the final episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway - including a live finale shot on location in Florida - alone.

Many dubbed the win the 'height of ridiculousness' considering Ant has had a large hiatus for most of this year.

Enraged Twitter users took to the social media site to pen: 'Ant and Dec win an award when one of them hasn't worked for a year? Goes to show what a fix the #NTAs awards are!'

'This is ridiculous. A drunk driver who has not been on TV for the year. #NTAAwards... Seems like the 'tv voting public' has no issues with drink driving then???...'

'Ant and Dec emotional after best presenter win. Are you kidding? You cause a crash - drunk driving, putting a CHILD in danger- take a holiday for a year, not work and then get an award? What is wrong with people? You should be in prison!'

In his acceptance speech, Ant said: "This is a genuine shock especially this year. I'm shaking! We want to say thank you to everybody. I really don't feel like I can accept it, the one reason we won this award was this guy, his wit his determination, I love you pal."