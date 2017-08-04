Simon Cowell has declared that he will stand by ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ host Ant Mcpartlin as he goes through rehab.

McPartlin, 41, announced back in June that he was entering rehabilitation for drug and alcohol issues. He had admitted to his wife Lisa, and his best mate and professional partner Declan Donnelly, that he had been suffering a painful knee injury and from fertility issues.

Now, 57 year old Cowell, Ant’s television boss and whom he has known for years, has spoken out in his defence and praised his courage in going public with his issues.

Ant McPartlin (l) with colleague Declan Donnelly

“I’ve worked with him for 16 years,” Cowell told The Sun on Thursday (August 3rd). “All I can tell you about Ant is he’s one of the most genuine people you’ll ever meet.”

“I don’t know details behind the scenes,” he said. “When someone has the courage to own it, deal with it, made a public statement, we would a million per cent support him. I think he’ll be fine. He’s got great people around him and also he’s got a great family around him. Dec’s his best friend.”

It was recently reported that Ant is lining up a return to television in November this year, when ‘I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here’ comes back to screens.

Cowell is standing by Ant as he goes through rehab

A source told The Sunday Mirror over the weekend: “He is doing really well. It has been a tough few weeks but he is coming through it and is now over the worst of it.

“Ant has been very brave and is totally committed to his recovery. All that matters to him is getting well and getting back to his best. With his commitment and new-found strength, those close to him believe he will be back on TV in November. It’s something he is working towards and focusing on.”

