TV presenter Ant Mcpartlin has revealed he will not be returning to our screens until 2019 after a difficult year which saw him pleaded guilty to drink driving, end his marriage and book himself into rehab to deal with his problems.

Ant and Dec won't be back as a duo until 2019

Previously inseparable, Ant's presenting partner Declan Donnelly had to go it alone with the latter half of this year's series of Saturday Night Takeaway and Dec took the reins for the live shows of Britain's Got Talent.

Now it seems Dec, who is expecting his first child with wife Ali later this year, will also be Ant-less for I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here - a firm fan favourite due to air towards the end of 2018.

In a statement to The Sun, 42-year-old Ant explained he would be off work until at least 2019, and also ruled himself out of next year's series of Saturday Night Takeaway because pre-production for that would be kicking off soon.

He said: "My recovery is going very well and for that to continue having spoken to Dec and ITV, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off.

"I'd like to thank both Dec and ITV for their continued support and I look forward to getting back to work in the new year."

The Sun reports Dec will instead front I'm A Celeb without Ant. However, it is now known yet whether he will present alone or with a new co-host.

Dec said: "Whilst I am obviously sad at the thought of being without my best friend in Australia this year, I am proud of the work Ant has been doing privately and I am fully supportive of his decision.

"I'm looking forward to us both being reunited on screen in 2019."

ITV's Director of Television, Kevin Lygo, said: "ITV is completely supportive of Ant taking as much time as he needs in his recovery and of this mutual decision to rest Takeaway in 2019.

"Ant is clearly making good progress and we wish him all the very best and look forward to him returning to ITV next year.

"An announcement on I'm A Celebrity plans will be made in due course."