Complications surrounding popular entertainer and presenter Ant Mcpartlin’s marriage continues as rumours swirl the I’m A Celeb frontman is keen to put out an official statement revealing his separation from his wife, Lisa Armstrong.

Ant and Dec have been a famous presenting duo for more than two decades

The couple, who have been married for 11 years, are said to have been suffering marital woes for some time but it has been claimed Lisa has been clinging on to the hope that the two can reconcile.

However, the pair have not been seen together for months and Ant was recently spotted returning to his rented property in London with his sister Sarah and his dog, with Lisa nowhere in sight.

A source has told The Sun, the presenter is preparing to end his marriage having not been pictured with his wife in four months and is seeing in the New Year with his mum Christine and sister Sarah.

It was claimed that Ant, 42, who checked into rehab for prescription painkiller addiction over the summer, has asked Lisa, 41, for the split but that she would not agree to putting out an official statement.

The insider said: "Ant and Lisa are definitely over. He sees no way back for their marriage.

"Lisa has been struggling to accept it is the end. It is all very sad, especially with all she has gone through this year.

"She was clinging to the hope they could work things out.

"Ant wants to announce it in an official statement in the new year and both try to move on. But Lisa has not agreed to this yet.

"No one else is involved and they are still on friendly terms. But they are both devastated."

Ant, who has been a TV favourite as one half of presenting duo, Ant and Dec, for over 20 years, has previously revealed he downed prescription drugs to combat depression and pain caused by a knee injury.

After successful treatment in rehab he admitted putting Lisa through "hell".