Just two months after winning a Best Presenter National Television Award (NTA) for the 17th time, the Ant and Dec duo bubble burst following Ant’s drink driving offence. Now it seems the popular double act won’t be seen on TV together for the rest of the year.

Two has become one for popular presenting duo, Ant and Dec

Two became one when Declan Donnelly, 42, presented the final episodes of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway alone and it has also been confirmed Dec will be flying solo during the live Britain’s Got Talent shows.

Now Stephen Mulhern has revealed the 42-year-old troubled TV star might not be back on the screens until 2019 - which begs the question about who will present I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Of Here last in the year.

Speaking to Best, 41-year-old Mulhern said: "Fingers crossed, Ant will get the treatment he needs and be back to his old self for next year.

"He does need the rest and to be left alone, and given the time to recover."

Ant was fined £86,000 and banned from the road for 20 months earlier this month after being caught more than twice the legal limit following a crash in west London.

He pleaded guilty to driving with 75 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

McPartlin was arrested after losing control of his black Mini and smashing into two other cars, a Mini and a BMW, while driving in Richmond, west London on March 18.

He had previously checked into rehab in June to battle his drink and painkiller addiction.

Ant’s spokenman said: "No-one knows how long Ant will be in treatment for, or how long he will be off work.

"He'll be off for as long as it takes him to get better. Work is not even being discussed with him. The only priority is him getting better."