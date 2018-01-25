After yet another successful year at the National Television Awards, presenter Ant Mcpartlin has said that he might not attend the ceremony next year because has found it too “emotional”.

McPartlin, one half of the beloved presenting duo Ant & Dec with his best friend and colleague Declan Donnelly, won the Best TV Presenter at the 2018 NTAs on Wednesday night (January 24th), just like he has done for the 16 consecutive years before that.

Given his much-publicised struggles with addiction that emerged in the press in 2017, coupled with the recent news of his divorce from his wife of 11 years, Lisa Armstrong, this year’s win was freighted with extra significance for him.

Ant McPartlin (l) may not come to next year's NTAs

“I might not come next year. I tell you what, all of this is not doing my heart any good,” McPartlin told The Sun after the ceremony, perhaps semi-jokingly.

“I had a tough summer last summer and the thing for me was getting back to work. I’ve felt the love and support, me personally over past year, and this topped it off. It’s been emotional to say the least, I’ll use that word again.”

Ant & Dec have dominated the Best TV Presenter category for nearly two whole decades now, to the point that if they ever lost it would be genuinely strange. Over that time, they have presented massive ratings winners such as ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’, ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ and ‘Britain’s Got Talent’.

Visibly emotional upon receiving the award with Donnelly, McPartlin told the crowd: “It’s been a very emotional night tonight, quite a year, quite a tough twelve months, so winning this means a lot.”

It was announced back on January 13th that McPartlin and his wife Lisa, a make-up expert who works on BBC show ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, were officially splitting up after more than a decade of marriage.

“In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families.”

