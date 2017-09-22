Following his recent stint in rehab for his addiction to alcohol and painkillers, presenter Ant Mcpartlin is reportedly repairing the strain that the ordeal put on his marriage to wife Lisa Armstrong after putting her “through hell”.

The 41 year old star, half of the legendary presenting duo Ant & Dec, shocked the world back in June this year after revealing that he had been battling dependencies on alcohol and painkillers following a knee operation a few years ago. He subsequently went into rehab for two months, but now that’s completed, he’s apparently trying to keep his marriage to 40 year old wife Lisa together.

The Daily Star reported on Friday (September 22nd) that, with the pair’s upcoming schedules, their 11 year marriage is coming under increasing pressure.

Ant McPartlin (l) with professional partner Declan Donnelly in 2016

McPartlin is set to fly to Australia in the coming weeks in order to film the new series of ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’, while Lisa, in her role as head of hair and make-up on the BBC’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, will be working every weekend from now until Christmas.

“She’s had a rough year. And she’s made it clear it’s because of Ant,” a source told the British tabloid. “They’ve hardly been seen in public together since he came back from rehab a month ago. Lisa has really thrown herself into work at 'Strictly'. She’s having lots of banter with the stars. But Ant isn’t mentioned much.”

She vowed to stand by Ant as he dealt with his demons, and he in turn admitted in a frank open letter a few months ago that he had put Lisa “through hell”.

“The first step is to admit to yourself you need help,” McPartlin confessed. “I feel like I have let a lot of people down and for that I’m truly sorry. I want to thank my wife, family and closest friends through this difficult time. I’ve put Lisa through hell with mood swings and depression and how it affects you.”

