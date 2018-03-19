Ant Mcpartlin's recovery appears to be spiralling downwards as reports reveal that he was arrested last week after crashing his car while allegedly under the influence of alcohol. He and his passengers were apparently unharmed, but a young girl in another car was taken to hospital.

Ant McPartlin arrives at Britain's Got Talent

The 'Saturday Night Takeaway' co-presenter failed to keep control of his Mini while driving in South London, colliding with two other vehicles. He was arrested for suspected drink-driving after he failed a breathalyser upon the arrival of police.

A 3-year-old girl in another car was sent to hospital and her mother apparently suffered minor injuries, though Ant, his mother Christine and dog Hurley escaped injury. Ant was released from custody this morning (March 19th 2018) after spending the night at the station.

'Ant seemed furious after crashing the car and was shouting at his mum who was also in the car', a witness told The Mirror. 'She was trying to get him to calm down. The police took him to the back of the police car to remove him from the situation.'

'The couple in the green Mini were really shaken up and their child, who was a girl, could only have been about three years old', she continued. 'Ant and his mum didn't seem to have any injuries, but the mum in the green car had split her lip and the side of her face was very red.'

It's certainly a bad situation for Ant, made worse by the fact that he spent some time in rehab last year in an attempt to overcome his addiction to Tramadol, which resulted from a agonising knee surgery. He was suffering from anxiety and depression, and while he was drinking heavily at the time, he has denied that he is an alcoholic.

While he appeared to be recovering well following his rehab treatment, returning to host 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here' with longtime friend and partner-in-crime Dec Donnelly, his life took another heartbreaking turn when he split from his wife of 11 years in January.