TV presenters Ant and Dec earned an eye-watering £29.5 million together during the last year – equating to a hefty £79,000 every single day – it has been revealed.

New accounting documents filed by the Geordie presenters, both aged 41, show that in the last 12 months they earned the massive figure for the year ending June 2016, thanks to their work fronting ‘I’m A Celebrity…’, ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ and ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’.

Ant and Dec pictured in 2015

The figures were made public through Companies House, where paperwork for their firms Deecourt Ltd, Teecourt Ltd and Hurley Promotions was filed recently. It comes just a few months after it was announced that the pair had signed a new three-year deal with ITV worth a staggering £30 million.

“Ant and Dec are two of the hardest-working and well-liked people in the industry but these figures are unbelievable,” a source told The Sun after the figures were revealed. “It's a testament to their characters that you never see them flouting their cash or acting flash despite being the best paid stars in British telly.”

More: Will Cat Deeley be joining Ant & Dec for a potential ‘SM:TV Live’ reunion?

After signing the ITV deal back in March this year, which keeps them with the broadcaster until 2019, Anthony Mcpartlin and Declan Donnelly said in a statement:

“We are absolutely delighted to be extending our relationship with ITV, to continue on the three shows we love as well as exploring further opportunities both in front of and behind the camera. This deal will take us past the 20-year mark with ITV and we couldn't be happier.”

The incredible amount means that both Ant and Dec, who launched their TV careers as PJ and Duncan on kids show ‘Byker Grove’ back in the mid-‘90s, are earning three times the median wage of a British worker every single day.

More: Celebs could face huge tax bill after legal ruling on avoidance scheme