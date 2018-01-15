Director: Colin Tilley
Artist:
Song title: Supernova
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Pop

Ansel Elgort wakes up 'drenched in sweat' in the video for his latest single 'Supernova'. It's the titular track from his forthcoming EP and comes after three single releases in 2017. 

The video, which has been directed by the Grammy nominated Colin Tilley, has a cyberpunk edge to it, with Ansel wandering the dark streets lit only by flashing neon lights, before he bursts through a door into the stark contrast of bright sunlight.

You might know him best from 'Divergent', 'The Fault In Our Stars' and 'Baby Driver', but Ansel Elgort isn't just a screen talent. He's yet to release a debut studio album, though he does have an EP coming this year entitled 'Supernova'.

Meanwhile, he's been shooting the LA biopic 'Billionaire Boys Club' and a forthcoming sci-fi drama called 'Jonathan'. He's also expected to appear in 'Allegiant' sequel 'Ascendant' and Rob Letterman's 'Dungeons & Dragons'. Additionally, he'll star opposite Sarah Paulson in 'The Goldfinch' in 2019.

Last year he released the songs 'Thief', 'You Can Count on Me' featuring Logic and 'All I Think About Is You'.

