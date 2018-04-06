She reveals she's preparing for a role before the critics can attack.
It's sad that we have to live in a world where women feel the need to excuse their body shapes before they get trolled online, but that seems to be the way it is. Anne Hathaway pre-empted an onslaught of fat-shaming abuse when she posted a video of her intensive training regime this week.
Anne Hathaway shopping at the farmer's market
The 35-year-old currently has a few movie projects in the pipeline, one of which requires her to gain a little weight - but she still has a serious exercise routine to stick to. She shared a sped-up video of her work-out plan on Instagram as she hit the gym to tone up her muscles.
'I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well', she wrote. 'To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it's not me, it's you. Peace. PS - I wanted to set this to Queen's 'Fat Bottomed Girls' but copyright said no.'
As much as it feels wrong for this beautiful actress - who once lost 25 pounds to play the dying prostitute Fantine in Tom Hooper's 2012 film 'Les Misérables' - to have to make excuses for her body, sadly she's right to expect criticism as a woman in the public eye.
Meanwhile, we're wondering what could possibly be the role to require this amount of resistance training, bench presses and push-ups. She is rumoured to appear in Alethea Jones' 'Barbie' movie which is about a doll being banished from Barbieland for not being perfect enough. But she's also playing a new mother in the upcoming drama 'Live Fast Die Hot'. Both could see possible reasons for gaining a few pounds.
More: Will Anne Hathaway play 'Barbie'?
Her most recently completed projects which are yet to hit theatres are Steven Knight's 'Serenity', the 'Dirty Rotten Scoundrels' remake 'The Hustle' and 'Ocean's 8'. She has also been announced to appear in Christie LeBlanc's sci-fi thriller 'O2' and shipwreck crime thriller 'The Lifeboat'.
It's rare to find a movie that so defiantly refuses to be put into a...
This much more light-hearted sequel reinvigorates the franchise after Disney's quirky but murky 2010 reboot...
As Alice is once again taken into the magical and mysterious world that she's somehow...
Alice once again returns to Wonderland and meets a lot of familiar faces. This time...
This is one of those warm, unchallenging comedies that's entertaining to watch even though something...
Retired and, frankly, bored, 70-year-old Ben Whittaker decides the quiet life is not one he...
Ben Whittaker is a 70-year-old retiree who has little left in his life to keep...
Brainy blockbuster maestro Christopher Nolan heads into deep space with this epic adventure, which is...
Mankind is doomed. Following generations of neglect and a lack of care, the planet Earth...
With the Earth facing a bleak future, pilot and engineer Cooper wants to know how...
The most surprising thing about this comedy is that it's not very funny, but then...
After the snappy, clever 2011 original, this sequel feels rather lazy by comparison: it's still...
Blu and Jewel believe that they are two of a kind as the only full...