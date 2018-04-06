It's sad that we have to live in a world where women feel the need to excuse their body shapes before they get trolled online, but that seems to be the way it is. Anne Hathaway pre-empted an onslaught of fat-shaming abuse when she posted a video of her intensive training regime this week.

The 35-year-old currently has a few movie projects in the pipeline, one of which requires her to gain a little weight - but she still has a serious exercise routine to stick to. She shared a sped-up video of her work-out plan on Instagram as she hit the gym to tone up her muscles.

'I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well', she wrote. 'To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it's not me, it's you. Peace. PS - I wanted to set this to Queen's 'Fat Bottomed Girls' but copyright said no.'

As much as it feels wrong for this beautiful actress - who once lost 25 pounds to play the dying prostitute Fantine in Tom Hooper's 2012 film 'Les Misérables' - to have to make excuses for her body, sadly she's right to expect criticism as a woman in the public eye.

Meanwhile, we're wondering what could possibly be the role to require this amount of resistance training, bench presses and push-ups. She is rumoured to appear in Alethea Jones' 'Barbie' movie which is about a doll being banished from Barbieland for not being perfect enough. But she's also playing a new mother in the upcoming drama 'Live Fast Die Hot'. Both could see possible reasons for gaining a few pounds.

Her most recently completed projects which are yet to hit theatres are Steven Knight's 'Serenity', the 'Dirty Rotten Scoundrels' remake 'The Hustle' and 'Ocean's 8'. She has also been announced to appear in Christie LeBlanc's sci-fi thriller 'O2' and shipwreck crime thriller 'The Lifeboat'.