Anne Hathaway could be the new actress to replace Amy Schumer in the forthcoming live action Barbie movie coming next year. She is currently in talks for the new Sony movie, though it's not known how likely her involvement will be given her busy schedule over the next few months.

The film as been described as an adventure comedy that will take this famous doll out of 'Barbieland', banished for not being perfect, and on a journey not made of plastic. It is being shot in both the US and the United Arab Emirates.

Amy Schumer was originally meant for the role, but she dropped out earlier this year citing 'scheduling conflicts' as her reason, though the announcement that she would star did cause some controversy with many thinking she was an unlikely choice.

The new movie has a number of screenwriters working on it including the up and coming Lindsey Beer whose also writing 'Godzilla vs. Kong' and 'Dungeons & Dragons', Jenny Bicks ('Sex and the City'), Kim Caramele ('Inside Amy Schumer'), Diablo Cody ('Ricki and the Flash'), Bert V. Royal ('Easy A') and Hilary Winston ('Bad Teacher').

Anne Hathaway has just completed work on 'Ocean's Eight' and is currently filming Steven Knight's Caribbean thriller 'Serenity' starring Matthew McConaughey. She is also set to star in the 'Dirty Rotten Scoundrels' remake 'Nasty Women' with Rebel Wilson, and the Jenny Mollen drama 'Live Fast Die Hot' based on her book of the same name.

The actress would make for a good spin on the traditional Barbie, who will no doubt represent a modern, feminist figure in the world of perfectly proportioned blonde bombshells. Though, of course, that doesn't mean Anne Hathaway won't be a perfectly proportioned blonde bombshell, just with a bad-ass edge.

'Barbie' has a tentative release date for June 29th 2018.