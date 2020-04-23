Dame Anna Wintour thinks the fashion industry needs to ''rethink'' its values.

The 70-year-old editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine believes ''people's values are really going to have shifted'' once the cornavirus pandemic has passed.

She said: ''I feel very strongly that when we come out at the other end - which we will do - that people's values are really going to have shifted.

''I think it's an opportunity for all of us to look at our industry and to look at our lives, and to rethink our values, and to really think about the waste, and the amount of money, and consumption, and excess - and I obviously include myself in this - that we have all indulged in and how we really need to rethink what this industry stands for.''

Looking to the future, Anna thinks there will need to be ''more of an emphasis on sustainability'' in the fashion industry and beyond.

She also believes there will be ''more of an emphasis on luxury, on creativity, on craft''.

Anna told Naomi Campbell's YouTube channel, 'No Filter With Naomi': ''We need to celebrate the art of fashion, and the design of fashion.''

What's more, Anna hopes that in the future, the fashion industry will learn to slow down and appreciate things in the moment, rather than obsessing about the future.

Anna - who has been the artistic director for Conde Nast, Vogue's publisher, since 2013 - said: ''There isn't any time to just look and think, and enjoy it.''