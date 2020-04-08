Anna Wintour has praised the fashion community for its philanthropy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The US Vogue editor - whose doctor son Charles Shaffer is ''quite ill and self-quarantining at home'' away from his family after treating coronavirus patients - shared her appreciation for those in the fashion industry helping others who are struggling at this time.

Writing on Vogue.com, Anna said: ''I have been so moved by acts of philanthropy in the fashion community in particular, and, of course, by the many donors large and small who have supported A Common Thread, the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund we've created to help American designers in this challenging time. If you haven't yet watched the testimonials these designers have been sending to Vogue, I urge you to. Listening to these incredible talents talk without pretense about what they're going through is a profoundly emotional experience. It reminds you that our fashion community is exactly that - a community of people, who need our help as never before.''

During the pandemic, Anna has been working on A Common Thread, a new fundraising initiative for the fashion industry set up by executives at Vogue and the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) to help struggling designers and fashion businesses.

She previously explained the motivation behind the A Common Thread initiative, insisting it is so important to help designers survive the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in stores being closed and fashion events cancelled all over the glove.

She said: ''The fashion industry has been hit hard. I have been speaking to so many American designers and others in the community who fear that they won't make their payroll or have had their orders returned, stores closed, who fear that their businesses and their livelihoods may not survive what we're going through. The fund we've created is intended to help them and the talented people they work with.''