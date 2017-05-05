Is that Anna Wintour or Jackie Kennedy in that gorgeous pink Chanel? The American Vogue editor-in-chief opted for a classic look when she jetted back to London to receive her Damehood from the Queen. accompanied by her 29-year-old daughter Bee Shaffer.

Anna Wintour wore Chanel to the 2017 Met Gala

Days after her appearance at the 2017 Met Gala in New York (where she also wore Chanel), Anna Wintour has returned to her home city in the UK to be honoured as a Dame Commander of the order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace.

In true Anna Wintour style, the 67-year-old was dressed in a simple, calf-length, double-breasted pink coat from Chanel Haute Couture which was belted around the middle, along with strappy nude heels by Manolo Blahnik and her trademark jewelled necklace.

Of course, the Queen was forced to notice her carefully put together ensemble because she struggled to work out where best to attach the medal. 'She couldn't find where to put the brooch', Anna said, according to the Telegraph, before opening up about what she and Her Majesty talked about.

'I congratulated her on Prince Philip's service because obviously that's so remarkable and such an inspiration to us all', Anna shared.

Anna has been an important voice in the fashion industry since she took over Vogue as editor-in-chief 1988, propelling the publication to more success than it had ever seen. In fact, existence has been so influential that the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute was recently renamed the Anna Wintour Costume Center in honour of her fundraising success.

More: Kanye West uses Anna Wintour's image for his music video

Of course, she's had her fair share of controversy, namely her former assistant Lauren Weisberger writing a novel called 'The Devil Wears Prada' based on her experience working with the editor - needless to say it was a less than flattering portrait of Anna. It was later turned into an award-winning film starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.