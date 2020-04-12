Anna Maxwell Martin and Roger Michell have split up.

The 42-year-old actress and the 63-year-old director first met when he cast her in a play in 2003 and they went on to wed and have two children together but Anna has revealed that she and Roger - who also has two children from a previous marriage - have now ended their relationship.

She told The Mail On Sunday's You Magazine: ''You know we aren't together any more. Our marriage has ended and we've been separated for quite some time. I haven't really spoken about it because it isn't fair on all the people involved. There are four children to think about. It's taken an enormous amount of time, but we are all getting through it in a healthy way.''

However, Anna insisted the pair are still close and she said they are working together to bring up their daughters.

She explained: ''I'm definitely not a single working mother. Roger is amazing. I feel incredibly supported. We always have conversations about work. He is great and we also have a brilliant nanny, and my mum helps out with the girls as well, so all is fine.

''Roger was and is very special in my life, and we have gone on this journey together. When I met him he felt like my person, although things don't always work out. But you get on with life. We talk all the time. And all you have to really think about is the kids.''

Anna also revealed she is very close to Roger's children Harry and Rosanna, from his first marriage to the actress Kate Buffery, although she admitted she made a lot of mistakes with them when she first started dating Roger.

She said: ''I learned a massive amount from them all. I made dreadful mistakes with his children at the start, so many I can't remember. I was so uptight, just incredibly uptight, and these lovely, funny kids changed that just by being themselves.

''They had a massively positive effect on me, and I am so privileged to have them in my life.''

While she and Roger have had an amicable split, Anna has no plans to start dating again any time soon.

She said: ''God no. Way too early. Not going to happen and, to be honest, I can't be a***d.''