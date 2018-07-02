'Breaking Bad' is this year celebrating 10 years of existence, and with a decade of the series being on the small screen comes memories and nostalgia, as fans, cast and crew recall their time watching and being a part of one of the most talked about shows in modern times.

Anna Gunn played Skylar White throughout 'Breaking Bad'

Though the final season only ended in 2013, audiences feel as though they've been missing out on action from Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) for centuries, despite spinoff series 'Better Call Saul' - fronted by Bob Odenkirk - doing a lot to fill the 'Breaking Bad' void following the show's conclusion.

The three prior-mentioned actors all made huge impacts in their roles on 'Breaking Bad', but somebody who found it a little harder to resonate with viewers was Anna Gunn. Despite playing the wife of a meth dealer in Skylar White, she had to fight harder than most others on the show to find a place in the hearts of those watching. In being antagonistic of Walter after discovering his life of crime, she became a beacon of hate for some of those sitting at home watching it all go down.

Speaking with EW, the actress spoke about the negative responses to her portrayal of Skylar: "It was very bizarre and confusing to us all. It was a combination of sexism, ideas about gender roles, and then honestly, it was the brilliance of the construct of the show. People did find a hero in Walt, but they wanted so much to connect with him so viscerally that to see the person who often was his antagonist — therefore the show’s antagonist in a way — they felt like she was in the way of him doing whatever he wanted to do, and that he should be allowed to do what he wanted to do."

It's a little strange to think of Walter White as a hero. He's certainly an anti-hero - somebody you root for despite knowing everything they're doing is wrong - but to side with him to the point where you're berating an actress for playing a character that's usually on the right side of morality is on another level entirely.

That of course does come down to "gender roles" and "sexism" as Gunn suggests in her comments, but in seeing Walter taken down due to his selfish nature in the show's final episode, viewers hopefully finally got the message.

More: 'Breaking Bad' Creator Explains Why The Series Ended After 5 Seasons

'Breaking Bad' spinoff 'Better Call Saul' returns for a fourth season this August, on AMC in the US and Netflix in the UK.