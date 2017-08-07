Chris Pratt and Anna Faris will split after eight years together.
American actors Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have announced they are to separate after sharing eight years of marriage together. Alluding to having struggled for some time, the two took to social media to announce the news to their fans, but asked for privacy whilst they go through the process. They also mentioned the son they share, Jack, in the statement.
The couple seemed happy at the European Gala Screening of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'
The social media announcement posted to Pratt's Facebook page read: "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."
Well wishers of course immediately jumped on the post, with Facebook user Brandon Katz writing: "I know it's ridiculous to care about a relationship involving two people you've never met. I know it's crazy how much society today value celebrities and their lives. But I honestly am saddened to hear this just because they seemed so perfect for each other."
Erin Coyle Manus added: "I'm so confused.. the media has mislead us all.. or you both did a good job keeping your personal problems private. You both were #couplegoals and so cute together."
Pratt and Faris, now aged 38 and 40 respectively, first met while filming their romantic comedy flick 'Take Me Home Tonight' a decade back, in 2007. Their relationship is one that seemed to stand the test of time, with many of their fans deeply shocked by the news that they'll now be going their separate ways.
The news comes as even more of a shock following Pratt's lengthy tribute to his wife when he received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star earlier in the year. She had introduced him to the podium to accept the star and at the time said that if the pair weren't enjoying their Hollywood lives, they'd still be together "happy in the woods together".
We'll bring you more news surrounding the high profile split as and when we get it.
