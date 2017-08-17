The couple broke hearts with their shock separation earlier this month
Fans of showbiz were left wondering if love really existed when actors Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced their separation a few weeks ago. The couple - who share son, Jack, together - have kept a relatively low profile since their divorce was made public but in a recent podcast, 40-year-old Anna shed some light on what may have been the reasons for the shock split.
Hollywood's popular couple are no longer together
Speaking from her own experience about "relationship dealbreakers", the actress revealed she'd felt like she'd "made mistakes" in her second marriage.
Anna was advising a listener, Katy, who’d called in for some advice, when she launched into a heartfelt rant about how women should be supported by their partners.
The Mom star said: "Life is too short to be with someone who doesn’t have your back.
"I made that mistake, I think, a little bit, like 'I'm checking my relationship off the list' and if that would be the final piece of advice I could give you, that would be know your worth, know your independence."
Adding: "Life is too short to be in relationships where you feel this isn't fully right or somebody doesn't have your back, or somebody doesn't fully value you."
The pair were married for eight years but announced they were parting ways through messages on social media.
In a message shared on social media, Chris said: "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time and we're really disappointed.
"Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward.
"We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."
Immediately, Twitter was ablaze with rumours Pratt’s former co-star from Passengers Jennifer Lawrence was to blame for the marriage breakdown although those have been instantly dismissed.
