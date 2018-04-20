Super showbiz couple Anna Faris and Chris Pratt broke hearts all over the world when they announced the end of their eight-year marriage at the end of last year. Now the famously down to earth couple have put themselves back into the loveable limelight by admitting: divorce sucks.

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt went their separate ways last year

The couple separated in August (17) and identical divorce papers were filed in December, with both stars citing irreconcilable differences.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Pratt and Anna, 41, have remained close following their split as they continue to co-parent their five-year-old son Jack, but Chris recently revealed in an interview he hates the process of divorce.

Now Anna has backed him up, agreeing that his remark was "completely right" as she appeared on SiriusXM Hits 1 radio show on Thursday (19Apr18).

"In what we do, there’s so much (unpredictability)," she added. "I think that it’s a lesson learned a little bit in terms of keeping relationships a little more private potentially, even though I don’t wanna. I pride myself on being a pretty open person, but I don’t know. It’s tough when you’re under the scrutiny."

However, the Scary Movie actress revealed she and her former husband are still close.

She said: "We have a great friendship. We really do. And we always have.

"And yeah, it’s always tough to envision your future as one thing, but I think there’s a lot of love."

Anna is believed to have moved on and has a new boyfriend, cinematographer boyfriend Michael Barrett, but Chris - who has found himself in the role of heartthrob since his more popular movies including Jurassic Park - has revealed he hates his new single status.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the 38-year-old said: "Divorce sucks.

"But at the end of the day, we've got a great kid who's got two parents who love him very much.

"And we're finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It's not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better."