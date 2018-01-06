Angelina Jolie's 2018 is about to get a whole lot busier if recent reports are to be believed, as the actress will be filming 'Maleficent 2' and reprising her role in London in the coming months, in the follow-up to one of Disney's most successful ever live-action releases.

Angelina Jolie will return in the role of Maleficent when the sequel comes around

Back in 2014, 'Maleficent' entertained audiences by telling the origins story of the usually evil titular character. Giving Maleficent more of a fully fleshed out background, viewers saw whole new sides to the powerful fairy and learned exactly why she turned against the goodness of her land.

Now, another chapter is to be added to her story in 'Maleficent 2', and Omega Underground reports that pre-production has already started on the movie, with filming to go ahead from April 16 in London.

Joachim Rønning will be directing the flick, with Patrick Tatopoulous serving as production designer, and whilst 'Maleficent 2' is expected to film for four months, we wouldn't be surprised if it took a little longer to complete.

Over $750 million was made in the box office by the first film, so Jolie and co. will be hoping to see similar success with the sequel. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, but Disney are consistently proving that they have the pulling power and ability to put bums in seats with their new releases.

With a whole slew of big movies on the way from The Walt Disney Company, we imagine there is a lot of effort being put into the projects that will soon make their way to the big screen. Whilst no plot details or the like have yet been revealed for 'Maleficent 2', we're sure it'll be just as compelling and addictive as the first movie. Bring it on.

We'll bring you more news surrounding 'Maleficent 2' as and when we get it.