The American actress guest edited a special version on BBC's Today programme
Angelina Jolie has proven herself multi-talented in the arts as an actress and director but it seems she could stray into new territory and may even think about a future career in politics. The mom-of-six joined the BBC’s flagship Today programme as a guest editor and spoke about the possibilities in her future career.
Actress Angelina Jolie swapped Hollywood glamour for radio on BBC's Today programme
Jolie - who is already a special envoy to the UN Refugee Agency - spoke to presenter Justin Webb in a pre-recorded programme about a wide range of topics including US politics, social media, sexual violence and the global refugee crisis.
Addressing the possibility of entering politics she admitted that 20 years ago the idea would have sounded far-fetched. But now, it has more gravitas.
She said: "If you asked me 20 years ago, I would've laughed... I always say I'll go where I'm needed, I don't know if I'm fit for politics... but then I've also joked that I don't know if I have a skeleton left in my closet.
"I'm also able to work with governments and I'm also able to work with militaries, and so I sit in a very interesting place of being able to get a lot done."
She added that ‘for now’ she would stay quiet.
Jolie is one of a range of guest editors, including David Dimbleby and Martha Lane Fox, who are taking charge of the programme between 22 December to 1 January.
She also discussed the difficulties of monitoring her children's social media activities, highlighting that like "most parents", she cannot control everything they are exposed to.
"There are certain realities to teenagers and also our generation doesn't understand half of what they are doing with their tech so they can get around us pretty easy," she said.
She also revealed, so far, none of her children have asked to join Facebook and said she doesn’t have the social media platform either.
