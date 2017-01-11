Former superstar couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt shocked the celebrity world when they announced their split in September after over ten years and six children together. Since their separation, the former lovers have been particularly antagonistic towards each other.

Angelina Jolie and her estranged husband Brad Pitt and decided to keep their difficult divorce private

However, the pair have now confirmed they will keep the details of their divorce confidential by using a private judge.

In a joint statement, the Hollywood power two said: "The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues.

"The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification."

Despite over a decade of unity and high praise for one another, Jolie and Pitt have spent the past few months at loggerheads.

Jolie, 41, filed for divorce on the grounds of irreconcilable differences last year and, since then, Pitt, 53, has been consistent in his desire for privacy insisting he was concerned for the safety of the Jolie-Pitt children.

Pitt made one of his first public appearances since the break-up when he attended the Golden Globes on Sunday (8 January) and was given a standing ovation.